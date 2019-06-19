Beech Hill-Trunk 4 Intersection Raised at Antigonish County Council

Following another collision last week, the issue of the Beech Hill-Trunk 4 intersection came up again during Antigonish county council.

Councillor Bill MacFarlane raised the issue, pointing out the vehicle collision taking place last Friday. Warden Owen McCarron said the province is looking at a number of options but he isn’t sure if something will happen this summer.

With collisions continuing to happen there, McCarron said council is hopeful the province will find a solution, even on an interim basis before something permanent is established.

McCarron said council understands a lot of planning and coordination is needed when it comes to altering an intersection.