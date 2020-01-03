Beech Hill-Trunk 4 Intersection to be Converted into a Three-Way Stop in the Short-Term

Changes are coming to the Beech Hill Trunk 4 intersection In Antigonish.

Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Minister Lloyd Hines said the short term objective to improve safety at the intersection is to turn it into a three-way stop. To accomplish this, they are temporarily shutting down the east bound section of Trunk 4 from the Beech Hill intersection to exit 34.

The minister said the eventual goal is to install a roundabout. Depending on how long takes for the design work, which Hines said is underway, the department is aiming to begin work on the roundabout either in the late summer or early fall.

The closure will remain in place until the roundabout is installed. Over the winter, the department will modify the section of Trunk 4 to make it more of a local road than a section of highway.

Hines said the department is also looking to be in a position to begin work on the twinning of Highway 104 between Antigonish and Sutherland’s River in April or May.