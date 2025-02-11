Beef Farmers and Processors Get Assistance from the Nova Scotia Government

Beef farmers and processors got some help with last week`s announcement unveiling the provincial government`s Beef Abattoir and Processing Assistance Program. The province supports the program with $330,000 from the Nova Scotia beef initiative.

Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow said the province feels there is great potential in the beef industry, and they want to help it succeed.

The Beef Abattoir and Processing Assistance Program is part of the Nova Scotia Beef Initiative, which is aimed at increasing productivity in the sector. Nova Scotia’s beef abattoirs and processors will be eligible for up to 60 per cent funding assistance on total eligible project costs to a maximum of $15,000 for abattoirs and $5,000 for meat processors working with beef.

Eligible projects include purchasing new equipment and supports to help processors meet their food safety, animal-welfare and environmental requirements.