Bell funds new Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Accessibility peer project at StFX

StFX University is one of the Canadian universities taking part in Bell Let’s Talk Day, set for Wednesday, January 25.

StFX President Dr. Andy Hakin said it is a big week, noting it is the beginning of Mental Health Awareness week.

Hakin said with Bell’s help, the university is installing the Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Accessibility peer mentoring project, that will give students the information they need on order to navigate some of the challenges they face.

Knowing there is place students can go to get the correct information will make their lives that much better and remove some of the barriers they face so they can concentrate on their studies. Representatives from Bell visited StFX at 11:30 this morning for the funding presentation.