Bell Let’s Talk grant for St.FX

A nationwide program to address mental health has given St.FX University a grant to support mental health training. The Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund Grant is providing $20,000 to St.FX to expand Mental Health literacy and first aid training at the campus.

University President, Kent MacDonald says that Bell is doing great work in reducing the stigma around mental health across the country, and specifically at universities. MacDonald says university students are often more prone to experience difficulties related to mental health: https://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/January-17-Kent-Bell.mp3 St.FX has committed to offering six to eight more courses per year in mental health first aid.

John Ouellette is Client Executive with Bell Aliant, and a St.FX graduate. He says that the funding will go a long way in extending the universities mental health services:

Ouellette says the work the Bell does to support mental health and reduce the stigma is important; especially at the university level.