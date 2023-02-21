Ben Berthiaume of X-Women Hockey Named AUS Coach of the Year, Liam Hawel of X-Men Hockey selected AUS MVP

The AUS recently announced the major award winners for Men’s and Women’s hockey and

there are a few StFX winners.

StFX Women’s hockey head coach Ben Berthiaume was picked by his peers as the AUS women’s hockey coach of the year.

Led by Berthiaume, STFX finished the 2022-23 regular

season with a 20-8 record, earning a bye to the semi-final round of the AUS playoffs. Bethiaume, who received the honour for the third tie, is now be the conference nominee for the U SPORTS coach of the year award.

First Team All-Stars form StFX are Lauren Dabrowski, Maggy Burbidge, and Lea MacLeod. Named to the second all star team was Josie Chisholm, while Kya Moss was named to the all rookie team.

On the men’s side, X forward Liam Hawel was named the MVP for the second straight season. He was also named to the first all star team along with linemate Matthew Struthers.