Benchfit Benches Coming to Parks in New Glasgow with Federal Support

It’s a new way for residents to get and stay active.

On Saturday, Central Nova Sean Fraser announced $18,000 in funding for a Benchfit program in

New Glasgow. The fund is though the government’s New Horizons for Seniors Program.

New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks explained they are installing 10 Benchfit units along the three walking trails in the town. She said the units are benches with poles and signs attached showing potential physical activities like stretches or exercises usable with the benches.

Dicks said the idea for the project began a few years ago at a Federation of Canadian Municipalities event featuring a tradeshow. She said town representatives spoke with the folks behind Benchfit at the show and thought it would be a great additions to their trails.