Bethany Centennial Garden to Open September 21st

The Sisters of St. Martha will officially open its Bethany Centennial Garden on Tuesday, September 21st. It’s created on the grounds of the deconstructed Motherhouse building. The date is also significant in that it marks the 100th anniversary that the Congregation moved from their original Motherhouse on the St. FX University campus to the Bethany property in 1921.

The garden includes a heritage walk that highlights significant moments in the Congregation’s hisotry, places for sitting, accessible walking paths, spaces for meditation and contemplation.

Most of the features of the garden are complete. However, several areas are still being developed including the heritage walk story boards and the steeple reflecting pool.

More details on the opening will be announced soon.