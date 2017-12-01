Bethany Motherhouse to Hold Open House as Sisters of St. Martha prepare to Move

It’s an opportunity for area residents to spend some time, share some stories and say farewell. The Bethany Motherhouse is holding a “Come and Go Tea” Open House on Saturday from one until 4 p.m. The event has been organized as the Sisters of St. Martha make plans to move from the Motherhouse in the new year.

Congregation Leader Sister Brendalee Boisvert says after almost a century in one location, it’s an opportunity to reminisce.

Boisvert says the last public mass at the Motherhouse Chapel will be January 7th. In February, the Sisters will move to their new home being built by Shannex next door.