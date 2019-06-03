Betsy MacDonald to Seek Central Nova NDP Nomination

The Central Nova NDP is set to host its nomination and AGM on Saturday, June 15 from 2-4 pm at the Plymouth Community Centre.

A release from the NDP states Betsy MacDonald of Antigonish is set to be acclaimed as the NDP’s candidate for the next federal election.

A 34-year-old mother, community organizer and musician, Betsy MacDonald was born and raised in Antigonish. She graduated from St. FX University in 2007 and earned a Masters from Brock University. For the past fifteen years, she was involved in projects concerned with community development, gender-based violence, youth leadership, social enterprise, poverty reduction and food security.

MacDonald currently works on communications and outreach with the Nova Scotia NDP, with responsibility for northeastern Nova Scotia, including Antigonish, Cumberland and parts of Colchester and Pictou Counties.

Howard Epstein will serve as special guest speaker.