Bicycle Nova Scotia reaches out to New Glasgow area Residents about Priority Cycling Routes

Bicycle Nova Scotia wants to hear resident of New Glasgow or surrounding areas, about priority cycling routes in Town.

The Town of New Glasgow and Bicycle Nova Scotia are planning a network of safe, convenient cycling routes for people of all ages and people with disabilities. As part of Bicycle Nova Scotia’s Blue Route Hubs project, the network will also finalize plans for connecting the Blue Route in New Glasgow’s network of connected cycling routes. From June 30th to July 18th New Glasgow residents are encouraged to participate in an online survey to share their input. People can find the survey at blueroute.ca.