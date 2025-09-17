Big Brothers Big Sisters Day Celebration Planned for Scotiabank Mini-Pitch in Antigonish County

It’s an opportunity to learn more about Big Brothers and Big Sisters in the Antigonish area.

A celebration of Big Brothers Big Sisters Day will be held Thursday at the Scotiabank Mini-Pitch on Appleseed Drive from 3 to 6 pm. There’s a barbecue by the Antigonish Kinsmen as well as games, treats and prizes to give away.

A Mentoring Coordinator with Pictou County and Antigonish Big Brothers Big Sisters, Roxanne MacLean says mentors will also be there. MacLean says if you are thinking about becoming a mentor, it is a great opportunity to tap into the experiences of those who are currently part of the program.

MacLean says Big Brothers Big Sisters offer a lot of programming in the local community and it is growing.

There is the Big Brother Big Sister program, where an adult mentor is matched with a child. There’s also in-school mentoring at St. Andrew Junior School, Antigonish Education Centre, and East Antigonish Education Centre and Academy. At some schools, group mentoring has been offered in the past, one hour every two weeks.