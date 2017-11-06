Big Spruce Brewing records an increase in Customer Visits This Summer

a busy summer was Big Spruce Brewing in Nyanza. High traffic on Cape Breton this summer meant that businesses enjoyed a big surge of customers at their shops around the island. One in particular that experienceda busy summer was Big Spruce Brewing in Nyanza.

Jeremy White says that this summer was the busiest that the brewery has experienced since opening. White says that the combination of nice weather, music on their patio and great beer made Big Spruce a stop on everyone’s summer bucket list:

White says that he expects to remain busy until Christmas, which is when numbers increase again for all of December. Big Spruce is also releasing a beer this week that features 100 percent Nova Scotia ingredients, which is the first of it’s kind.