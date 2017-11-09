Big Spruce Brewing set to release New Beer, All Ingredients sources Locally

Posted at 10:47 am on November 9, 2017

Big Spruce in Nyanza is getting ready to release a new beer this week, with 100% local ingredients. The beer called ‘100’ is made with yeast, water, hops, rye and barley all from within the Province.
Brewer Jeremy White says this is the first attempt at a 100 beer to his knowledge in the Province. White explains that some ingredients were easier to find than others:
White says find the yeast proved to be most difficult, but he ended up finding some on a wild cherry within his property.  The beer will be available in select liquor stores through the province, and at the brewery in Nyanza starting on Saturday.


