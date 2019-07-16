Big Turnout at Antigonish Highland Games

The Mayor of Antigonish said a great crowd made it out to this year’s edition of the town’s annual Highland Games.

This year marked the 156th edition of the Highland Games and Mayor Laurie Boucher said things were fantastic with a big turnout. She said they also received some help from Mother Nature, with the forecasted rain holding off enough for people to enjoy their weekend.

Last Thursday saw the Antigonish Highland Society Hall of Fame Inductions and a ceilidh at the Antigonish Heritage Museum. The weekend also featured children’s event, the annual five mile road race, tug of war, heavy weight competitions, highland dancing, and piping and drumming competitions.