Bike-Way Corridor Study underway in Antigonish Town and County

The county is working on an active transportation project.

Antigonish County recreation, in partnership with Bicycle Nova Scotia, the town of Antigonish, StFX, Responsible Energy Antigonish, and Antigonish Community Energy are participating in a bike-way corridor study.

Marlene Melanson, recreation director with the county, said they are looking at setting up an active transportation corridor from the intersection of Trunk 4 on the 316 to the Post Road. She said they are also looking at connecting that corridor to the Antigonish Landing.

Aside from keeping people active, Melanson said it will also provide transportation options for those looking to decrease their carbon footprint