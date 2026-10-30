Bill Angevine and Family of Antigonish County named Woodlot Owner of the Year for the Eastern Region

The Woodlot Owner of the Year in the province’s eastern region is Bill Angevine and family of Antigonish County.

In a release from the Department of Natural Resources it says Bill Angevine has demonstrated a deep and sustained commitment to responsible woodland stewardship through thoughtful management practices, continuous learning and strong ethic of environmental and sustainable resource management.

Angevine purchased the woodlot in 2006, containing stands harvested between 2001 and 2006, and evidence of older harvesting dating back to the 1960’s. Since then, extensive silviculture has been completed on the property, he operates a bandsaw mill, and plans to transition one stand towards greater species diversity. He also taken steps to towards protecting wildlife habitat.