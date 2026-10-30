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Bill Angevine and Family of Antigonish County named Woodlot Owner of the Year for the Eastern Region

Oct 30, 2026 | Local News

The Woodlot Owner of the Year in the province’s eastern region is Bill Angevine and family of Antigonish County.
In a release from the Department of Natural Resources it says Bill Angevine has demonstrated a deep and sustained commitment to responsible woodland stewardship through thoughtful management practices, continuous learning and strong ethic of environmental and sustainable resource management.
Angevine purchased the woodlot in 2006, containing stands harvested between 2001 and 2006, and evidence of older harvesting dating back to the 1960’s.  Since then, extensive silviculture has been completed on the property, he operates a bandsaw mill, and plans to transition one stand towards greater species diversity.  He also taken steps to towards protecting wildlife habitat.

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Apartment Fire in D’Escousse under Investigation

Oct 30, 2026

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a fire at a 12-unit Seniors complex in D'Escousse.  Residents say they could smell and see smoke in the building, but no fire alarms were triggered. Isle Madame Deputy Fire Chief Cody Forest says firefighters were...

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.