The inaugural season of the Maritime AllStar Sportsman Series will be next year, and Riverside International Speedway will be the anchor track. http://bit.ly/3dRWHan
Happy Birthday Archie David Melvin Tate of Lower West River, have a super day, enjoy the Tim's treats, we've got a voucher with your name on it, and we'll send it out to you, thanks and enjoy.
Most Students in Nova Scotia Public Schools to Begin Holiday...4:08 pm | Read Full Article
The Education Department to announced that because of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, most public school students will begin their holiday break after classes end on Friday. All staff will report back to work as usual next week, unless they are required to isolate for public health reasons. The start of the official school holiday break […]
Province announces 178 New Cases of COVID-194:04 pm | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia has 178 new cases of COVID-19. There are 113 new infections in Central Zone, 55 in Eastern Zone, and five each in Northern and Western Zones. Provincial officials say as of Tuesday, 344 cases have been traced back to the St. FX X-Ring and Fall Convocation celebrations earlier this month. As the outbreak […]
Maritime AllStar Sportsman Series to be launched in 2022; Ri...11:39 am | Read Full Article
Riverside International Speedway in James River, will be the anchor track for the inaugural season of the Maritime AllStar Sportsman Series in 2022. The high banks of Riverside will host three races, Sydney Speedway, Lake Doucette Motor Speedway in Salmon River near Digby and Centre for Speed in Shediac, New Brunswick will have one race […]