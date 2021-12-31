Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
If you are an active or retired physician (in NS) who is interested in supporting the province’s COVID-19 immunization rollout, please use this link to submit your information to verify eligibility and enter the scheduling process: https://bit.ly/345LXUh
Adjusted hours over the coming week at Guysborough Memorial Hospital's emergency department. Click here for the details of when it's open/closed. https://bit.ly/3HnQ8Jx
56-year-old Grand River man Facing a number of Weapons Charg...5:27 pm | Read Full Article
Inverness/Richmond RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit charged a Grand River man with firearms offences after executing a search warrant at a residence in Grand River. On December 20 at approximately 4:20 p.m., police received a report of shots being fired near a residence on West Bay Road in Cape George. Police began an investigation which […]
Province Report 618 New Cases of COVID-194:50 pm | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia has 618 new cases of COVID-19. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say 429 cases, almost 70 per cent of the new infections, are in Central Zone. Eastern Zone is reporting 64 new cases, Northern Zone has 48 while Western Zone has 77. The Province is also reporting 31 adults in custody at […]
Maritime Junior Hockey Postpones games in Regular Season to ...5:24 pm | Read Full Article
The Maritime Junior Hockey League is postponing games in its 2021-22 regular season schedule from January 5th through January 16th due to the current Public Health rules in the Maritime provinces surrounding COVID-19. Thirty games will be affected in total. The league previously postponed games up to January 5th. The MHL is tentatively planning to […]