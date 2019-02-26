Listen Live
Pictou Town Council has approved a $1.58 million dollar capital budget. https://t.co/hyn5dhniz9
Wednesday is a day to wear pink to raise awareness about bullying and discrimination. https://t.co/JxT9sQ0Nzc
Province Sees Benefits to Reducing Trade Barriers for Nova S...1:59 pm | Read Full Article
A senior official with a Provincial Government office tasked with reducing red tape says trimming interprovincial trade barriers in the region presents an opportunity. The Executive Director of Regulatory Reform and Partnerships with the Office of Regulatory Affairs and Service Effectiveness, Leanne Hachey spoke to the Pictou County Chamber of Commerce this morning. Hachey says this […]
Guysborough Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department t...1:51 pm | Read Full Article
The Emergency Department at Guysborough Memorial Hospital will be closed for much of this week. Officials with the Nova Scotia Health Authority say the emergency department will be closed from 8 this morning until Saturday morning at 8. There are no physicians available to cover the shifts. If you have an emergency, call 911 or […]
X-Men and X-Women Hockey Players received AUS All-Star and A...2:12 pm | Read Full Article
Atlantic University Sport announced the 2018-19 AUS men’s and women’s hockey major award winners and all-stars. StFX defender Lindsey Donovan and forward Sarah Bujold were named first team all stars, while first year forward Tyra Meropoulis was named a second team all star and picked for the all-rookie team. On the men’s side, StFX X-Men […]