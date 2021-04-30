Listen Live
If you drive a gas powered vehicle, you will be paying a little less at the pump today. http://bit.ly/3aSRFcD
It's a significant donation to CACL Antigonish and L'Arche. The Vosman family has donated $13, 783 to the two organizations from an annual fund-raiser. It's organized in memory of family member Bernie Vosman who died in 2018. http://bit.ly/3eGslYB
Province dealing with a backlog of COVID-19 tests in the Lab3:05 pm | Read Full Article
The premier says the current COVID-19 numbers may be a bit off. During an update today , Iain Rankin said there is a backlog of tests in the lab and a number of those tests are likely positive. He said people with symptoms who were tested are isolating while awaiting their results. A release from […]
Antigonish Baseball Gears Up for Another Season4:44 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish Baseball is making preparations for another season. You can register by going to its website antigonishbaseball.com and following the registration links. To date, interest is up significantly and it appears there will be record number of baseball teams. As well Antigonish Baseball is putting out a call for umpires. It interested email antigonishbaseball@gmail.com or […]