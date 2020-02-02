Listen Live
RCMPNS Hwy 102 southbound near #Shubenacadie reduced to one lane due to a collision. Expect delays.
Marine Atlantic advises customers that due to high winds and sea conditions, sailings between #NorthSydney & PortAuxBasques have been postponed until Monday, Feb 03, at 11:45am. Weather permitting.
PC Leader Tim Houston says Liberals Weren’t Prepared f...1:56 pm | Read Full Article
PC leader and Pictou East MLA Tim Houston says the province wasn’t properly prepared for today, the cut off date for operations at the Boat Harbour Treatment Facility. Houston said the PCS, along with most Nova Scotians, felt it was time to stop using the Boat Harbour treatment plant. When the Boat Harbour Act came […]
YMCA of Cape Breton’s Port Hawkesbury Branch to Close1:13 pm | Read Full Article
The YMCA at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre is closing. YMCA of Cape Breton on its Facebook page, says the decision to shutter its Port Hawkesbury branch was made at a Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday. The Port Hawkesbury location will shut down on February 22nd. The YMCA says the difficult decison to close […]
Sports Roundup – February 27:07 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS The Nationally-ranked StFX X-Women picked up their second win of the weekend, beating the UNB Reds 4-2 in a hard-fought battle on Saturday evening. With the win, the X-Women take over top spot in the Atlantic University Sport standings. In a see-saw game, the UPEI Panthers came out on top with a 6-5 […]