Bishop Brian Dunn announces Pastoral Appointments

Antigonish Bishop Brian Dunn has announced a number of appointments for the diocese set to take effect by Jun 26 unless otherwise stated.

Rev. Paul Abbass will retire from pastoral ministry.

Rev. Bedford Doucette will become Diocesan Master of Ceremonies, effective September 21,

2019.

Rev. Conrad Edwards, Pastor of St. Joseph Parish, Port Hawkesbury, will also become Pastor of Holy Trinity, Waycobah.

Rev. Dennis Lamey, Pastor of St. Theresa Parish, Sydney, and St. Mary Polish Parish, Whitney Pier, will also become the Director of Vocations.

Rev. Peter LeBlanc, Pastor of Paroisse Saint-Pierre, Che´ticamp and Paroisse Saint-Joseph, St. Joseph du Moine, will retire from pastoral ministry.

Rev. Bernie MacDonald, Pastor of St. Mary Parish, Mabou, St. John the Baptist Parish, Brook Village, Immaculate Conception Parish, West Lake Ainslie, and St. Joseph Parish, Glencoe Mills, will resign his ministry as Pastor of St. Mary, Mabou, effective August 1, 2019.

Rev. Daniel J. MacDonald will complete his term as the Director of Vocations.

Rev. Douglas MacDonald, Pastor of St. Joseph Parish, North Sydney and Chaplain for Cape Breton University, will conclude providing weekend Mass for St. Mary Church, Frenchvale and will begin providing weekend Mass for St. Andrew Church, Boisdale.

Rev. Everett MacDow, Administrator of St. Mary Parish, East Bay, will retire from this position.

Rev. Daniel MacLennan, on loan to the Archdiocese of Dublin, Ireland, will become Pastor of St. Mary Parish, Mabou, effective August 1, 2019.

Rev. Gary MacPherson, Chaplain at St. Francis Xavier University (with Sr. Jovita MacPherson as Associate Chaplain), will retire as Chaplain; Sr. Jovita MacPherson is also retiring as Associate Chaplain. He will continue on the Chaplaincy Team celebrating Mass for the University. He will assist the new lay Chaplain and a permanent deacon, who will become the new Associate Chaplain.

Rev. Anthony O’Connor, at present retired from pastoral ministry, will become Pastor of St. Mary Parish, East Bay.

Rev. James Oliver will complete his term as Diocesan Master of Ceremonies, effective September 21, 2019.

Rev. Patrick O’Neill, Pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Sydney River, will become Provincial Chaplain for the Catholic Women’s League.

Rev. Vargheese Puthuparampil, IMS, Associate Pastor of Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Parish (including Holy Trinity, Waycobah and Mary Queen of the World, Wagmatcook), St. Mary Parish, Frenchvale, St. Barra Parish (including St. Andrew, Boisdale and St. Columba, Iona) and St. Michael Parish, Baddeck, will become Pastor of Mary Queen of the World, Wagmatcook, St. Mary Parish, Frenchvale, St. Barra Parish (including St. Andrew, Boisdale and St. Columba, Iona) and St. Michael Parish, Baddeck. Fr. Vargheese will also assist in providing pastoral care to those from India who are living in the CBRM area.

Rev. Pierre Antoine St. Cyr, CSC, on loan from the Congregation of the Holy Cross, Haiti, will become Administrator of Paroisse Saint-Pierre, Che´ticamp and Paroisse Saint-Joseph, St. Joseph du Moine.