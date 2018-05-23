Bishop of Antigonish Announces Pastoral Appointments

Several local priests will be on the move this summer, re-locating to new parishes, while several others are retiring. Antigonish Bishop Brian Dunn announced pastoral appointments this week. Two local priests have retired in recent months, including Reverend Hughie D. MacDonald at Stella Maris in Creignish and Father Joe MacKenzie, pastor in churches in Louisdale, Lower River Inhabitants, Glendale, West Bay and Whiteside. Father Allan MacMillan, currently Pastor of St. Andrew Parish in Judique will add Stella Maris to his responsibilities. Father Duncan MacIsaac, returning from sabbatical, will take over Father MacKenzie’s parish.

Father Alphonsus Iwuji, Administrator of Parishes in Lochaber, Sherbrooke and St. Joseph; will take a similar post in Ingonish, Dingwall and St. Margaret Village. He replaces Father Lazarus Guria, who will assume Father Alphonsus’ current duties.

Reverend Vargheese Puthuparambil of the Indian Mission Society becomes Associate Pastor for churches in Waycobah, Wagmatcook, Frenchvale, Boisdale, Iona and Baddeck.

Here’s a complete list of the appointments by Bishop Brian Dunn:

Most Reverend Brian Dunn, Bishop of Antigonish, announces the following appointments, which will become effective on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, unless otherwise specified.

Rev. Duaine Devereaux, Pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Sydney River, will become the Pastor of St. Anne Parish, Glace Bay.

Rev. Ikechukwu Alphonsus Iwuji, Administrator of St. Patrick Parish, Lochaber, St. Paul Parish, Sherbrooke, and St. Joseph Parish, St. Joseph, will become the Administrator of St. Peter Parish, Ingonish, St. Joseph Parish, Dingwall, and St. Margaret Parish, St. Margaret Village, effective July 18, 2018.

Rev. Lazarus Guria, Administrator of St. Peter Parish, Ingonish, St. Joseph Parish, Dingwall, and St. Margaret Parish, St. Margaret Village will become the Administrator of St. Patrick Parish, Lochaber, St. Paul Parish, Sherbrooke, and St. Joseph Parish, St. Joseph, effective July 18, 2018.

Rev. Dennis Lamey, Pastor of St. Theresa Parish, Sydney, will also become Pastor of St. Mary Polish Parish, Whitney Pier.

Rev. Douglas MacDonald, returning from a study leave/sabbatical, will become Pastor of St. Joseph, North Sydney.

Rev. Hughie D. MacDonald, Pastor of Stella Maris, Creignish, has retired, effective March 15, 2018.

Rev. Allan MacMillan, Pastor of St. Andrew Parish, Judique, has become Pastor of Stella Maris, Creignish while continuing to serve as Pastor of St. Andrew Parish in Judique, effective March 15, 2018.

Rev. Duncan D. MacIsaac, returning from sabbatical will become Pastor of St. Louis, Louisdale, St. Francis de Sales Parish, Lower River Inhabitants, St. Mary, Glendale, St. Margaret, West Bay, and St. Patrick, Whiteside.

Rev. Joseph MacKenzie, Pastor of St. Louis, Louisdale, St. Francis de Sales Parish, Lower River Inhabitants, St. Mary, Glendale, St. Margaret, West Bay, and St. Patrick, Whiteside, will retire from pastoral ministry.

Rev. Eugene Morris, on loan to the Diocese of Grand Falls and serving as Pastor of Sacred Heart Parish, Bishop’s Falls, NL, St. Anne Parish, Fortune Harbour, NL and Botwood, NL will retire from pastoral ministry and will return to the Diocese of Antigonish after 28 years of ministry in the Diocese of Grand Falls.

Rev. Anthony O’Connor, Pastor of St. Anne Parish, Glace Bay, will retire from pastoral ministry.

Rev. Patrick O’Neill, Pastor of St. Joseph, North Sydney, will become the Pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Sydney River.

Rev. Richard Philiposki, a member of the Society of Christ, Administrator of St. Mary Polish Parish, Whitney Pier, St. Mary Parish, Big Pond and Sacred Heart Parish, Johnstown, will return to his Society in the United States.

Rev. Vargheese Puthuparambil, IMS, a member of the Indian Mission Society, will become the Associate Pastor of Blessed Kateri Tekakwitha Parish (including Holy Trinity, Waycobah and Mary Queen of the World, Wagmatcook), St. Mary, Frenchvale, St. Barra Parish (St. Andrew, Boisdale, St. Columba, Iona) and St. Michael Parish, Baddeck.

Rev. John Yake, a member of the Voluntas Dei Institute, will provide pastoral services to St. Mary Parish, Big Pond and Sacred Heart Parish, Johnstown.

Deacon Appointment

Rev. Mr. Francis Pham, a transitional deacon from Pope Saint John XXIII National Seminary and candidate for Holy Orders for the Archdiocese of Boston, will be appointed for his pastoral placement at St. Marguerite Bourgeoys, Sydney, under the supervision of Fr. Bill Burke.