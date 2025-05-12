Bishop of Antigonish Wayne Kirkpatrick says Pope Leo IV Will be a Very Good Shepherd of the Church

The Bishop of Antigonish Wayne Kirkpatrick says he is pleased with the recent appointment of Pope Leo the Fourteenth.

Bishop Kirkpatrick says as the world’s cardinals went into Conclave to choose a successor to Pope Francis, there was a lot of speculation in his circles of who may be chosen. During those discussions, Kirkpatrick says he kept pointing out the man who eventually was named Pope, Chicago native Robert Prevost.

Kirkpatrick says what he also found interesting was that in his opening address from the balcony, Pope Leo spoke primarily in Italian but also in Spanish to the people in his home diocese in Peru, not English.

Kirkpatrick says Leo marks a first as being the first Augustinian to become Pope. He adds through his various roles with the church, Leo would have travelled the globe. He says from those experiences, the new Pope has a world view, and as a result would be a very good shepherd of the church.