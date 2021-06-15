Bishop Wayne Kirkpatrick announces Pastoral Appointments for Diocese of Antigonish

A number of local Roman Catholic priests will be moving to new parishes this summer. Antigonish Bishop Wayne Kirkpatrick has announced pastoral appointments for the diocese effective August fourth.

Reverend Daniel MacLennan, Pastor of St. Mary, Mabou, will become Rector of St. Ninian

Cathedral in Antigonish. Taking MacLennan’s place in Mabou will be Rev. Daniel J. MacDonald, Pastor of Stella Maris Church, Inverness.

The Rector of St. Ninan Cathedral, Reverend. Donald MacGillivray, becomes Chaplain of St. FX University.

Reverend MacDonald Ibeh, the pastor of St. Michael, East Margaree becomes Pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes in Stellarton, replacing Reverend Barrett Clare-Johnson who becomes Pastor of Stella Maris in Creignish.

Three priests, all new to the diocese, will join St. Michael in East Margaree; St. Patrick in North East Margree; St. Joseph, South West Margree; Stella Maris, Inverness; and St. Margaret of Scotland, Broad Cove. They are Reverend Joby Augustin (Pastor), Reverend Silvichan Dominic (Associate Pastor) and Reverend (Gustave) Daniel Tshimbalanga Musakay (Associate Pastor).

Rev. J. Cosmas Epifano, Chaplain to the Augustinian Sisters of Our Lady of Grace Monastery in Monastery, will return to St. Peter’s Abbey in Muenster, Saskatchewan.

A complete list of pastoral appointments can be found by following this link: https://www.antigonishdiocese.com/appointments-list-2021/?fbclid=IwAR0nlrfoNppXUYG-fESo8SuBxPX-_mZrosdPaMZeIRhy80sqdtFjTdlRSTY