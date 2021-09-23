Black Bear Sightings Reported on St. FX University Campus and in the Town of Antigonish

Antigonish Town officials say a black bear has been spotted on the St. FX University campus and in the Arbor Drive area. The province’s Department of Lands and Forestry has been alerted.

Town officials say if you see a bear, remain calm and give the bear space. Reports of bear sightings should be directed to the Lands and Forestry Department at 902-863-4513.

To avoid attracting bears to your property, the Town advises residents should ensure their household waste is disposed of properly in a secure bin.