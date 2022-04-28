Black Bears Spotted Near Local Homes

There have been increased sightings of bears in residential areas of northeastern Nova Scotia. Among the communities that have spotted bears lately is the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation. A technician of forest resources with the Natural Resources and Renewables department’s district office in MacLellan’s Brook, Pictou County, David Steeves says it’s not unusual to see bears near homes this time of year.

Steeves says the bears are following their bellies and looking for an easy meal when natural food sources aren’t as readily available.

Steeves says there’s several things homeowners can do to prevent a visit by a bear on their property, such as not putting meat scraps or fish into their green bins until the day of pick-up, and store the bin in a garage or barn. Steeves also recommends putting bird feeders away until later in the season. As well monitor natural food sources on your property that could attract bears, such as berries and apples on trees.