There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the province. That’s the identical number of new infections reported by Nova Scotia Health and Wellness officials on Sunday. All the new cases are in the Central Zone. Eight are connected to previously reported cases, three are under investigation. One of the new cases was detected on […]
The annual Christmas fund-raiser for CACL Antigonish is underway. Festival of Trees officially began on Friday. CACL Antigonish Executive Director Jeff Teasdale says there are several ways you can purchase tickets, both at the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre where the trees are on display, and on line. Tickets are being sold weekdays […]
LOCAL SPORTS The Halifax Mooseheads hockey team has postponed two games because of a positive COVID-test. A release from the Quebec Major Junior team says an employee tested positive for the virus, but has not been in contact with any players or staff. The release says the team is acting out of an abundance of […]