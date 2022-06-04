Blair W. Phillips wins Inverness County District 2 Special Election

Residents of Inverness County’s District 2 have elected Blair W. Phillips as their representative

on Inverness County Council. In a special election on Saturday, Phillips garnered the most votes with 373. Second place finisher Alfred Aucoin received 235 votes, followed by Seph Peters with 160. There were six candidates on the ballot.

Voting was held online and over the phone in both official languages. There were 1,783 eligible voters and 964 residents cast ballots for a rate of 54.1 per cent. That’s an increase over the 2016, the last election in the district in where there was more than one candidate when approximately 46 per cent of eligible voters participated.

The election was called following the death of councillor and Warden Laurie Cranton in March. District 2 includes the communities of the Margarees, St.-Joseph-du-Moine and Grant Etang.