Blue-Green Algae Detected in Several Local Lakes

It’s a sure sign of summer and warmer weather. Blue-Green algae has been detected in 18 lakes in Nova Scotia, including four in the local area.

Nova Scotia government officials confirm algae blooms have been found in Lake Ainslie in Inverness County, Lochaber Lake in Antigonish County, Indian Harbour Lake in Guysborough County and Grant Lake in the Mulgrave area.

Blue-green algae are microscopic, plant like organisms that occur naturally in ponds, rivers, lakes and streams. It develops when a period of hot-dry weather is followed by heavy rain.

The algae is not normally visible in the water, but it can quickly reproduce to form a large mass called a bloom or mat. It can be blue-green, turqoise, green, brown, red, white or mixes of these colours.

The algae can produce toxins that can be harmful to humans, pets and wildlife. You should avoid contact in the water in the affected area; don’t allow pets to swim or drink from the lake.