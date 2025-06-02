Bluenose II to Visit Port Hawkesbury and Canso in July

Nova Scotia’s sailing ambassador is coming to Port Hawkesbury and Canso next month.

The Bluenose II will be visiting Port Hawkesbury from Thursday, July 3rd to Sunday, July 6th and in Canso from Sunday, July 6th to Tuesday, July 8th.

In a previous visit to Canso in 2020, the Canso Area Development Association held a competition between Canso and Whitehead based on the best welcoming of the ship to each port. This time, the Development Assoication says it thought it might be a good sporting idea to extend a similar challenge to Port Hawkesbury. Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton has accepted the challenge.