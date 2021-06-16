Bluenose II to visit the Local Area This Summer

The Sail past season schedule for the Bluenose 2 is out and locals will get a chance to see the well-known vessel.

During its trek around the province, local spots on the tour include Canso on June 23,

Whitehead June 24-25, Sheet Harbour August 27, Picotu August 28, Port Hood September 2, Arichat September 4-5, Liscomb September 6, Sheet Harbour September 7.

Bluenose 2 won’t be taking visitors as it is a sail past tour. The crew will sail by communities around Nova Scotia, as well as parts of New Brunswick and PEI. The full schedule can be found at bluenose.novascotia.ca