BMO Financial Group Pledges $125,000 to NSCC’s Bursary Program

The Nova Scotia Community College’s fund-raising program to increase student bursaries received a boost

BMO Financial Group is contributing $125,000, creating what the company calls the BMO Change Maker Bursary program. It will help 12 students annually over five years, with each student receiving 2-thousand dollars beginning this spring. Bursaries will be awarded based on financial need.

The NSCC is hoping to raise 25-million dollars for bursaries in its “Make Way-The Campaign for NSCC” initiative.