Bonvie MacDonald Rinks to Links Golf Classic a Sell-out

annual Bonvie MacDonald Rinks to Links Golf Classic. After a very successful dinner and auction last night, it’s now off to the course today in the 15thannual Bonvie MacDonald Rinks to Links Golf Classic.

Craig MacDonald says they’re looking forward to the event this year, a sell-out.

Dennis Bonvie says they appreciate the continuing support of the community for this event and other projects in local area https://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/BONVIE-1.mp3

The event has supported a number of causes over the years including helping boys and girls who can’t afford the high cost of playing minor hockey. Other beneficiaries have included Big Brothers Big Sisters, Early Childhood Intervention, the Tim Hortons Children Foundation and St. Martha’s Hospital Pediatric Department.