Book about a Pictou County Paper Mill causes stir; author book signing in New Glasgow cancelled

A Nova Scotia author and former journalist says that she never expected so much attention to be drawn to her book about a Pictou County paper mill. The book,titled “The Mill: Fifty Years of Pulp and Protest” was recently released and the author expected it to be met with low fanfare.

Joan Baxter says that the Mill in Pictou County is a polarizing figure in the community, where people both support and dispise the industry. Baxter says her hope for the book is that people will take a critical look at the past 50 years and find a way to spark change:

Baxter says that the management of the mill put pressure on workers to sign a letter to the Coles bookstore chain, calling for the event to be cancelled. The store then cancelled a book signing, citing concern for safety and protest.

Baxter says instead, the Mill has helped her promote the book more:

Baxter says that since news broke of her cancelled signing, a number of other bookstores in the province has asked her to have book signings at their store. Baxter says she even though the book is published, she will continue to stay involved in the environmental happenings surrounding the mill.