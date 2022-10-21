Book on Roman Catholicism in Antigonish Set for Release

A new book will be launched this weekend that discusses the history and influence of Roman

Catholicism in Antigonish town and county and eastern Nova Scotia. The publication “Disciples of Antigonish: Catholics in Nova Scotia, 1880-1960” is written by Antigonish native Dr. Peter Ludlow.

Ludlow says the book is a social history of one of Canada’s most remarkable Catholic regions, perhaps in all of North America.

Ludlow says the book is about the Diocese of Antigonish; and while it lacks population, finances and political clout, it supplied the country with a number a spiritual leaders including bishops, priests and nuns. He says the area also elected Canada’s first Catholic Prime Minister as its Member of Parliament.

Ludlow says the Sisters of St. Martha are also a big part of this story, an order that began in a support role at St. FX University, and quickly recognized a greater need in the areas of health care and social work.

The book launch will take place at the Antigonish Heritage Museum Saturday at 1 p.m.