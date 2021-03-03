Bookings Opening in April for Provincial Parks Campsites

Here’s a sign that warmer weather is not far off. The Nova Scotia Lands and Forestry Department says bookings for provincial campsites for the 2021 season will open in just over a month from now on April 6th, 7th and 8th.

The department’s minister, Chuck Porter says each year, more than one million visitors come to provincial parks and beaches, taking in swimming, camping, paddling, nature exploration and hiking.

Most camping and day-use parks are scheduled to open Victoria Day weekend starting May 21st with others opening in June.

A schedule of which campgrounds open their reservations and at what time are posted on the Nova Scotia Provincial Parks web site.

Provincial campgrounds locally are located in Whycocomagh, St. Peter’s, Caribou-Munroe’s Island, Boylston and Country Harbour