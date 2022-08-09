Boston Pizza Antigonish recognized by Parent Company

Boston Pizza Antigonish was recognized by Boston Pizza Chain as one of the company’s All Stars for 2021.

Owners Bill and Alexis Beaton opened the local establishment back in 2006 and have since received six such recognitions from the Boston Pizza Chain. Bill said the All Stars designation recognizes the top 15 Boston Pizza franchises in the country. The judging criteria includes guest satisfaction, operational execution, adherence to Boston Pizza brand standards, and contributions to the local community. The company announced the 2021 awards earlier this spring.

Noting the company ranks all of its over 350 establishments, Alexis said the award is nice accomplishment.

Boston Pizza Antigonish won the award in 2006, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2021.