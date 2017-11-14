Boston’s Christmas Tree to be cut in Blues Mills, Inverness County Wednesday

Nova Scotia’s annual Christmas Tree gift to Boston will soon be on its way. A tree cutting ceremony will be held Wednesday in Inverness County. This year’s tree is being donated by Bob and Marion Campbell and their family from Blues Mills.

The tree is given as part of Nova Scotia’s yearly thank you to Boston for the help the city sent to Nova Scotia after the 1917 Halifax Explosion.

Bob Campbell says the family has been considering making an offer of one of their trees for Boston in recent years. Campbell says they’re pleased to make the gift of the 16 metre white spruce.

A tree cutting ceremony will be held on the Campbell’s property in Blues Mills at 10:30 Wednesday morning. Among the dignitaries on hand for the tree cutting will be Natural Resources Margaret Miller and Waycobah Chief Rod Googoo as well as local school children.