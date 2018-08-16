Boucher says CACL Antigonish/Legion Partnership an Example of a New Model for Progress

former National Philatelic Centre into a new space for CACL Antigonish and the Royal Canadian Legion in Antigonish. The building will be renamed the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre.

Last week, East Coast Credit Union donated 100-thousand dollars to the project converting the

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said partnerships such as the one between CACL and the Legion are necessary for progress these days.

Boucher said the facility is fantastic, noting it brought some new life to the area.