Boundaries of Two Local Ridings Changing in this Federal Election

Some local voters will be casting ballots in a different riding in this federal election.

The boundaries of both Cape Breton-Canso and Central Nova have changed.

Cape Breton-Canso has been renamed Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish. The boundaries of this riding have pushed further west to include all of Antigonish Town and County. Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish also includes the District of Guysborough, all of Inverness, Richmond and Victoria Counties, and parts of Cape Breton County.

Central Nova will include all of Pictou County, the District of St. Mary’s, and the eastern part of Halifax County.

Election Day is April 28th. For more information on voting in this federal election, visit the Elections Canada web site at: https://www.elections.ca/