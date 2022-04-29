Boundary Changes Proposed for the Cape Breton-Canso and Central Nova Federal Ridings

Two local federal ridings could look different by the next election. Elections Canada has

established ten independent commissions, one for each province to revise electoral boundaries. Elections Canada is required to revisit federal ridings every 10 years.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says he reviewed his district and discovered some proposed changes.

Under the proposal, portions of Antigonish town and county that are currently with Fraser’s Central Nova riding will become part of Cape Breton-Canso, to be renamed Cape Breton-Antigonish.

Central Nova, to be renamed Pictou-Eastern Shore-Preston will retain Pictou County and the District of St.Mary’s, and will push further west to include more portions of Halifax County.

Nine public hearings will be held in the province to gather public input to the proposed changes, including May 31st at Antigonish Town Hall at 6:30 p.m.

More about the proposed changes locally and around Nova Scotia can be found by following this link: https://redecoupage-redistribution-2022.ca/com/ns/med/apr2822_e.aspx