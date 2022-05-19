Boundary Review Recommends Retaining Eight Seats at District of Guysborough Municipal Council

Municipality of the District of Guysborough councillors received a report on the municipal boundary review process and recommendations from John Heseltine of Stantec Inc. at last evening’s regular council meeting. After reviewing the two stages of the process, consultation on council size and consultation on district boundaries, Heseltine said the information available resulted in a recommendation to maintain an eight-person council with some alterations to the district boundaries to increase voter parity.

Council voted to accept the recommendations except for District 8 Councillor Fin Armsworthy who voted against the motion. Armsworthy represents the former Town of Canso and was unhappy with the new boundary for District 8 which would remove some areas formerly in the district.