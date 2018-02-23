Bradley Kennedy named to Canada West Conference All-Rookie Team

Antigonish native Bradley Kennedy, a forward with Calgary’s Mount Royal University, has been named to the All-Rookie team for the Canada West Conference. Kennedy, who finished out his junior career with the Halifax Mooseheads and the Pictou County Weeks Crushers last season, had 12 goals and nine assists in his first year with the Mount Royal Cougars. Kennedy was lethal on the power play at Mount Royal, with eight goals with the man advantage, and four assists. He also scored two game winning goals this year.