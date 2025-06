Antigonish native Brady Peddle will be playing in NCAA Division One Hockey next season.

Peddle, a defenceman, has committed to play at Michigan State University.

Peddle has just wrapped up his career with the Waterloo Black Hawks of the United States Hockey League, the top junior league in the US. Peddle’s Black Hawks lost to the Muskegon Lumberjacks in a thrilling 7 game league final.