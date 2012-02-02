Bras d’Or lake named among best fishign spots in Canada

Bras d’Or Lake has been listed as among the best destinations for sports fishermen in Canada.

Fishing Booker, a popular web site that connects anglers with fishing experiences around the world, has compiled a list of the 10 best locations in the country to explore.

Fishing Booking says Bras d’Or is a golden ticket to both freshwater and saltwater fishing adventures. It says among the species available in local waters are Brook, Brown and Rainbow Trout; but also sea-run fish such as Cod, Herring and Flounder as well as Striped Bass, Smelt and Perch.

The web site says along with blooming flora and fauna, the area has rich heritage and culture. It recommends securing a spot on the Eskasoni Cultural Journey and discover the Mi’kmaq way of life. Fishing Hooker says the best time to visit is in the the summer between June and September.