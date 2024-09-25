Listen Live

Brian and Steven Eadie of Antigonish County named 2024 Eastern Region Winners of the Woodlot Owner of the Year Award

Sep 25, 2024 | Local News

The eastern region winners of the 2024 Woodlot Owner of the Year Award are brothers Brian and Steven Eadie, owners of the Greenwood Poultry Farm Limited, in Antigonish County.

Greenwood Poultry Farm includes 500 acres of farmland and woodland, with the woodlot staying with the Eadie family for several generations.

 

Steven Eadie said he is thankful for the award.

 

A release from the province states the woodlot has a well-developed access road system and biodiversity is abundant in the mature hardwood forest. It is managed with a selection thinning approach, done by K.A.T. Forestry & Pallets, to use natural regeneration of tolerant hardwood species.

 


