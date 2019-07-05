Brian Dunn officially Installed as Coadjutor Archbishop in the Archdiocese of Halifax

Earlier today, former Bishop Brian Dunn became the co-adjutor archbishop of the archdiocese

of Halifax-Yarmouth. Dunn is also now serving as the apostolic administrator of the Antigonish diocese until a new bishop is appointed and installed, which could be by the end of the year.

Dunn will succeed Anthony Mancini, and Mancini will remain as chief shepherd for Halifax-Yarmouth until he offers his resignation in November, 2020. As coadjutor archbisop, Dunn will assist Mancini in the restructuring and allow him to become familiar with the archdiocese and its parishes.