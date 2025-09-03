Brian Luciano Settling into to New Role as Chief Financial Officer for the Town of Port Hawkesbury

The new Chief Financial Officer for the Town of Port Hawkesbury is settling into the position.

Brian Luciano was hired in June to take over from former CFO Erin MacEachen, and during last night’s monthly public meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council, CAO Terry Doyle said he is working out well.

A graduate of Dalhousie University, Luciano worked in multiple sectors, including regulated utilities, various industries,and eight years in municipal administration, according to the town. They said he also has substantial expertise in information technology, human

resources, procurement, and general management. Doyle said Luciano has “significant experience” as a CPA and he worked with both the Town of Antigonish and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish.

The CAO said the town has benefitted by hiring someone with his level

of knowledge and skills. In addition to his responsibilities as Director of Finance, the town

said Luciano will also assume the role of Deputy Chief Administrative

Officer. The town said Luciano and his family are long-term residents of Port Hawkesbury.

After the meeting, Luciano said he and his family have been living in the town for about 12 years, noting that he loves living in Port Hawkesbury.

In June MacEachen was named the new Director of Finance for the Strait Regional Centre for Education.